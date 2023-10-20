RAJRATAN GLO share price Today Live Updates : RAJRATAN GLO sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd (RAJRATAN GLO) opened at ₹819.7 and closed at ₹834.8. The stock reached a high of ₹855 and a low of ₹819.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4285.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1250, while the 52-week low is ₹697.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,481 shares.
Today, the low price of RAJRATAN GLO stock was ₹847.9 and the high price was ₹858.
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹852.95 with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 8.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.99% and has gained 8.35 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.23%
|3 Months
|4.97%
|6 Months
|-4.19%
|YTD
|-5.32%
|1 Year
|-31.19%
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹844, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 9.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.1% and the net change is 9.2 units of currency.
On the last day of trading for Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. (RAJRATAN GLO) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 15,481. The closing price for the stock was ₹834.8.
