RAJRATAN GLO share price Today Live Updates : RAJRATAN GLO sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RAJRATAN GLO stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 844.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 852.95 per share. Investors should monitor RAJRATAN GLO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RAJRATAN GLO

On the last day of trading, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd (RAJRATAN GLO) opened at 819.7 and closed at 834.8. The stock reached a high of 855 and a low of 819.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 4285.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1250, while the 52-week low is 697.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,481 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of RAJRATAN GLO stock was 847.9 and the high price was 858.

20 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price update :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹852.95, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹844.6

The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is 852.95 with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 8.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.99% and has gained 8.35 points.

20 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.23%
3 Months4.97%
6 Months-4.19%
YTD-5.32%
1 Year-31.19%
20 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹844, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹834.8

The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is 844, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 9.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.1% and the net change is 9.2 units of currency.

20 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price Live :RAJRATAN GLO closed at ₹834.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. (RAJRATAN GLO) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 15,481. The closing price for the stock was 834.8.

