RAJRATAN GLO share price Today Live Updates : RAJRATAN GLO stocks plummet in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 01:40 PM IST Trade
Livemint

RAJRATAN GLO stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -8.9 %. The stock closed at 835.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 761.5 per share. Investors should monitor RAJRATAN GLO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RAJRATAN GLO

On the last day, the stock of Rajratan Global Wire opened at 854.95 and closed at 844.6. The highest price reached during the day was 858, while the lowest was 830.1. The market capitalization of the company is 4310.46 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1250 and a low of 697.55. On the BSE, a total of 4884 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price NSE Live :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹761.5, down -8.9% from yesterday's ₹835.9

The current data of RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is 761.5, which represents a decrease of 8.9%. The net change is -74.4, indicating a decline in the stock value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days825.59
10 Days794.75
20 Days776.85
50 Days760.23
100 Days781.37
300 Days783.65
23 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for RAJRATAN GLO stock is 750.1, while the high price is 829.

23 Oct 2023, 01:09 PM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price update :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹764.9, down -8.49% from yesterday's ₹835.9

The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is 764.9 with a percent change of -8.49. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value by 8.49%. The net change is -71, meaning the stock has decreased by 71. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST RAJRATAN GLO Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Greenpanel Industries358.0-11.05-2.99401.75255.04390.06
Borosil386.0-9.95-2.51482.3298.34416.4
RAJRATAN GLO767.9-68.0-8.131250.0697.553898.71
JTL Industries225.65-10.6-4.49251.65118.333806.36
HLE Glascoat523.0-22.2-4.07755.36466.03570.28
23 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold2222
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price Live :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹767.2, down -8.22% from yesterday's ₹835.9

The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that its price is 767.2 with a percent change of -8.22%. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 8.22% compared to the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is -68.7, indicating a decrease of 68.7 in its price.

Click here for RAJRATAN GLO News

23 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for RAJRATAN GLO stock is 761.75 and the high price is 829.

23 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price NSE Live :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹768.8, down -8.03% from yesterday's ₹835.9

Currently, the stock price of RAJRATAN GLO is 768.8. There has been a percent change of -8.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -67.1, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Greenpanel Industries355.25-13.8-3.74401.75255.04356.34
Borosil391.25-4.7-1.19482.3298.34476.47
RAJRATAN GLO773.25-62.65-7.491250.0697.553925.87
JTL Industries224.45-11.8-4.99251.65118.333786.12
HLE Glascoat523.9-21.3-3.91755.36466.03576.43
23 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of RAJRATAN GLO had a low price of 766.55 and a high price of 829 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price update :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹775, down -7.29% from yesterday's ₹835.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of RAJRATAN GLO is 775, which indicates a decrease of 7.29%. The net change in the stock price is -60.9.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Greenpanel Industries355.85-13.2-3.58401.75255.04363.7
Borosil390.05-5.9-1.49482.3298.34462.74
RAJRATAN GLO779.0-56.9-6.811250.0697.553955.06
JTL Industries225.75-10.5-4.44251.65118.333808.05
HLE Glascoat525.1-20.1-3.69755.36466.03584.62
23 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹777.05, down -7.04% from yesterday's ₹835.9

The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is 777.05. There has been a percent change of -7.04, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -58.85, suggesting a decline in the stock's price by that amount.

23 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of RAJRATAN GLO had a low of 780.2 and a high of 829 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price update :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹801.1, down -4.16% from yesterday's ₹835.9

The current data of RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is 801.1 with a percent change of -4.16. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.16% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -34.8, indicating a decrease of 34.8.

23 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.71%
3 Months11.04%
6 Months1.04%
YTD-6.16%
1 Year-32.13%
23 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹803.75, down -3.85% from yesterday's ₹835.9

The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is 803.75 with a percent change of -3.85. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.85% from its previous value. The net change is -32.15, indicating a decrease of 32.15 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST RAJRATAN GLO share price Live :RAJRATAN GLO closed at ₹844.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of RAJRATAN GLO BSE was 4884 shares. The closing price for the day was 844.6.

