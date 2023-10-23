RAJRATAN GLO share price Today Live Updates : RAJRATAN GLO stocks plummet in trading session

On the last day, the stock of Rajratan Global Wire opened at ₹854.95 and closed at ₹844.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹858, while the lowest was ₹830.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4310.46 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1250 and a low of ₹697.55. On the BSE, a total of 4884 shares were traded.
The current data of RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹761.5, which represents a decrease of 8.9%. The net change is -74.4, indicating a decline in the stock value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|825.59
|10 Days
|794.75
|20 Days
|776.85
|50 Days
|760.23
|100 Days
|781.37
|300 Days
|783.65
The current day's low price for RAJRATAN GLO stock is ₹750.1, while the high price is ₹829.
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹764.9 with a percent change of -8.49. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value by 8.49%. The net change is -71, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹71. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greenpanel Industries
|358.0
|-11.05
|-2.99
|401.75
|255.0
|4390.06
|Borosil
|386.0
|-9.95
|-2.51
|482.3
|298.3
|4416.4
|RAJRATAN GLO
|767.9
|-68.0
|-8.13
|1250.0
|697.55
|3898.71
|JTL Industries
|225.65
|-10.6
|-4.49
|251.65
|118.33
|3806.36
|HLE Glascoat
|523.0
|-22.2
|-4.07
|755.36
|466.0
|3570.28
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that its price is ₹767.2 with a percent change of -8.22%. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 8.22% compared to the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is -68.7, indicating a decrease of ₹68.7 in its price.
The current day's low price for RAJRATAN GLO stock is ₹761.75 and the high price is ₹829.
Currently, the stock price of RAJRATAN GLO is ₹768.8. There has been a percent change of -8.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -67.1, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
The stock of RAJRATAN GLO had a low price of ₹766.55 and a high price of ₹829 on the current day.
Based on the current data, the stock price of RAJRATAN GLO is ₹775, which indicates a decrease of 7.29%. The net change in the stock price is -60.9.
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹777.05. There has been a percent change of -7.04, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -58.85, suggesting a decline in the stock's price by that amount.
The stock of RAJRATAN GLO had a low of ₹780.2 and a high of ₹829 on the current day.
The current data of RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹801.1 with a percent change of -4.16. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.16% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -34.8, indicating a decrease of ₹34.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.71%
|3 Months
|11.04%
|6 Months
|1.04%
|YTD
|-6.16%
|1 Year
|-32.13%
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹803.75 with a percent change of -3.85. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.85% from its previous value. The net change is -32.15, indicating a decrease of ₹32.15 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day, the trading volume of RAJRATAN GLO BSE was 4884 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹844.6.
