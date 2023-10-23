RAJRATAN GLO share price Today Live Updates : RAJRATAN GLO stocks plummet in trading session

RAJRATAN GLO share price NSE Live :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹761.5, down -8.9% from yesterday's ₹835.9 The current data of RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹761.5, which represents a decrease of 8.9%. The net change is -74.4, indicating a decline in the stock value.

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 825.59 10 Days 794.75 20 Days 776.85 50 Days 760.23 100 Days 781.37 300 Days 783.65

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for RAJRATAN GLO stock is ₹750.1, while the high price is ₹829.

RAJRATAN GLO Live Updates

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Greenpanel Industries 358.0 -11.05 -2.99 401.75 255.0 4390.06 Borosil 386.0 -9.95 -2.51 482.3 298.3 4416.4 RAJRATAN GLO 767.9 -68.0 -8.13 1250.0 697.55 3898.71 JTL Industries 225.65 -10.6 -4.49 251.65 118.33 3806.36 HLE Glascoat 523.0 -22.2 -4.07 755.36 466.0 3570.28

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 1 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

RAJRATAN GLO Live Updates

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 8.71% 3 Months 11.04% 6 Months 1.04% YTD -6.16% 1 Year -32.13%

