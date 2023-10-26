RAJRATAN GLO share price Today Live Updates : RAJRATAN GLO sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, the stock of RAJRATAN GLO opened at ₹780.3 and closed at ₹770.3. The stock reached a high of ₹781.9 and a low of ₹730 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹3755.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹986, while the 52-week low is ₹697.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,652 shares.
The stock of RAJRATAN GLO had a low price of ₹717.6 and a high price of ₹745.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Borosil
|374.85
|-5.2
|-1.37
|482.3
|298.3
|4288.83
|Greenpanel Industries
|338.55
|-8.3
|-2.39
|401.75
|255.0
|4151.55
|RAJRATAN GLO
|724.5
|-14.5
|-1.96
|986.0
|697.55
|3678.36
|JTL Industries
|210.15
|-10.0
|-4.54
|251.65
|136.0
|3544.9
|HLE Glascoat
|498.85
|-10.8
|-2.12
|722.2
|466.0
|3405.42
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹730.9. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.1, which means the stock has decreased by 8.1 points.
The stock price of RAJRATAN GLO reached a low of ₹717.6 and a high of ₹739.85 on the current day.
The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is ₹721.1 with a percent change of -2.42. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.42%. The net change is -17.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹17.9 in the stock's price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.54%
|3 Months
|2.27%
|6 Months
|-4.08%
|YTD
|-16.98%
|1 Year
|-18.9%
The current data of RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the stock price is ₹730. There has been a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9, suggesting a decrease of ₹9 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. (RAJRATAN GLO) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 16,652 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹770.3.
