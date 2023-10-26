RAJRATAN GLO share price Today Live Updates : RAJRATAN GLO sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, the stock of RAJRATAN GLO opened at ₹780.3 and closed at ₹770.3. The stock reached a high of ₹781.9 and a low of ₹730 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹3755.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹986, while the 52-week low is ₹697.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.