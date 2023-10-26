comScore
RAJRATAN GLO share price Today Live Updates : RAJRATAN GLO sees gains in trading today
RAJRATAN GLO share price Today Live Updates : RAJRATAN GLO sees gains in trading today

4 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Livemint

RAJRATAN GLO stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 739 per share. The stock is currently trading at 741.35 per share. Investors should monitor RAJRATAN GLO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RAJRATAN GLOPremium
RAJRATAN GLO

On the last day of trading, the stock of RAJRATAN GLO opened at 780.3 and closed at 770.3. The stock reached a high of 781.9 and a low of 730 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 3755.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 986, while the 52-week low is 697.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:23:20 AM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of RAJRATAN GLO had a low price of 717.6 and a high price of 745.05.

26 Oct 2023, 11:03:21 AM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price update :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹741.35, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹739

26 Oct 2023, 10:33:50 AM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Borosil374.85-5.2-1.37482.3298.34288.83
Greenpanel Industries338.55-8.3-2.39401.75255.04151.55
RAJRATAN GLO724.5-14.5-1.96986.0697.553678.36
JTL Industries210.15-10.0-4.54251.65136.03544.9
HLE Glascoat498.85-10.8-2.12722.2466.03405.42
26 Oct 2023, 10:21:40 AM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹730.9, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹739

The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is 730.9. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.1, which means the stock has decreased by 8.1 points.

26 Oct 2023, 10:13:21 AM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of RAJRATAN GLO reached a low of 717.6 and a high of 739.85 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:00:50 AM IST

RAJRATAN GLO Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:53:18 AM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price update :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹721.1, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹739

The current data for RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the price is 721.1 with a percent change of -2.42. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.42%. The net change is -17.9, suggesting a decrease of 17.9 in the stock's price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:41:35 AM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.54%
3 Months2.27%
6 Months-4.08%
YTD-16.98%
1 Year-18.9%
26 Oct 2023, 09:14:24 AM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price Today :RAJRATAN GLO trading at ₹730, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹739

The current data of RAJRATAN GLO stock shows that the stock price is 730. There has been a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9, suggesting a decrease of 9 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:25:27 AM IST

RAJRATAN GLO share price Live :RAJRATAN GLO closed at ₹770.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. (RAJRATAN GLO) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 16,652 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 770.3.

