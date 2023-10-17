Ramkrishna Forgings share price Today Live Updates : Ramkrishna Forgings closed today at 680.4, up 3.66% from yesterday's 656.35

On the last day of trading, Ramkrishna Forgings opened at ₹667.15 and closed at ₹656.35. The stock had a high of ₹672.95 and a low of ₹663. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,674.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹752.8 and the 52-week low is ₹216.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,073 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The closing price of Ramkrishna Forgings stock today was ₹680.4, which represents a 3.66% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹656.35. The net change for the day was ₹24.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Finolex Cables
|949.45
|-15.8
|-1.64
|1219.1
|446.0
|14520.83
|TTK Prestige
|802.6
|4.65
|0.58
|1001.0
|652.1
|11205.42
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|680.4
|24.05
|3.66
|752.8
|216.3
|10878.88
|Vesuvius India
|3362.25
|51.2
|1.55
|3725.0
|1425.05
|6825.37
|Sterlite Technologies
|160.2
|1.0
|0.63
|192.95
|142.0
|6383.97
The current day's low price for Ramkrishna Forgings stock is ₹663, while the high price is ₹685.
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd stock reached its 52-week low price of 217.55 and its 52-week high price of 752.95.
The current data for Ramkrishna Forgings stock shows that the price is ₹680, which represents a 3.6 percent change. This indicates that the stock has increased in value. The net change is 23.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 23.65 points. Overall, the data indicates that Ramkrishna Forgings stock has experienced a positive performance.
Click here for Ramkrishna Forgings AGM
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Finolex Cables
|953.4
|-11.85
|-1.23
|1219.1
|446.0
|14581.24
|TTK Prestige
|798.4
|0.45
|0.06
|1001.0
|652.1
|11146.78
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|675.6
|19.25
|2.93
|752.8
|216.3
|10802.14
|Vesuvius India
|3310.0
|-1.05
|-0.03
|3725.0
|1425.05
|6719.3
|Sterlite Technologies
|160.55
|1.35
|0.85
|192.95
|142.0
|6397.92
Ramkrishna Forgings stock is currently trading at ₹679.3, with a percent change of 3.5 and a net change of 22.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 3.5% or ₹22.95.
Ramkrishna Forgings stock had a low price of ₹663 and a high price of ₹685 on the current day.
The current data for Ramkrishna Forgings stock shows that the price is ₹682.2, representing a percent change of 3.94. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.94% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 25.85, which means that the stock has increased by ₹25.85.
Click here for Ramkrishna Forgings News
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|653.54
|10 Days
|646.73
|20 Days
|652.77
|50 Days
|647.23
|100 Days
|545.51
|300 Days
|414.00
The current data for Ramkrishna Forgings stock shows that the price is ₹683.5. There has been a percent change of 4.14, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 27.15, which means that the stock has increased by ₹27.15. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.
Ramkrishna Forgings stock had a low price of ₹663 and a high price of ₹685 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Finolex Cables
|960.3
|-4.95
|-0.51
|1219.1
|446.0
|14686.77
|TTK Prestige
|794.95
|-3.0
|-0.38
|1001.0
|652.1
|11098.62
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|677.55
|21.2
|3.23
|752.8
|216.3
|10833.32
|Vesuvius India
|3339.45
|28.4
|0.86
|3725.0
|1425.05
|6779.08
|Sterlite Technologies
|161.3
|2.1
|1.32
|192.95
|142.0
|6427.81
The current data of Ramkrishna Forgings stock shows that the price is ₹678.55. There has been a percent change of 3.38, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 22.2, which means that the stock has increased by ₹22.2.
The current day's low price of Ramkrishna Forgings stock is ₹663, while the high price is ₹680.25.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The current data for Ramkrishna Forgings stock shows that the price is ₹679.15. There has been a 3.47% percent change, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 22.8, suggesting an increase in the stock price.
Click here for Ramkrishna Forgings Profit Loss
The current day's low price of Ramkrishna Forgings stock is ₹663, while the high price is ₹679.3.
The current day's low price of Ramkrishna Forgings stock is ₹663, while the high price is ₹679.3.
Today, the stock price of Ramkrishna Forgings has increased by 2.38%, resulting in a net change of ₹15.65. The current price of the stock is ₹672.
On the last day of trading for Ramkrishna Forgings on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1073 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹656.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!