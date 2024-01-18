Ramkrishna Forgings Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Ramkrishna Forgings Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Ramkrishna Forgings, the stock opened at ₹758.5 and closed at ₹762.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹768.3, while the lowest price was ₹731. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,387.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹814.95, and the 52-week low is ₹244.75. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 16,932.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Ramkrishna Forgings on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 16,932. The closing price for the stock was ₹762.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!