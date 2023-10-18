Hello User
Ramkrishna Forgings share price Today Live Updates : Ramkrishna Forgings closed today at 675.05, down -0.82% from yesterday's 680.6

11 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Ramkrishna Forgings stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 680.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 675.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ramkrishna Forgings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ramkrishna Forgings

On the last day of trading, Ramkrishna Forgings opened at 667.15 and closed at 656.35, with a high of 685 and a low of 663. The market capitalization of the company is 10,865.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 752.8 and 216.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,836 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ramkrishna Forgings stock closed at 675.05 today, a decrease of 0.82% from the previous day's closing price of 680.6. The net change in the stock price was -5.55.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Finolex Cables928.0-21.45-2.261219.1446.014192.77
TTK Prestige805.052.650.331001.0652.111239.63
Ramkrishna Forgings675.05-5.55-0.82752.8216.310793.34
Vesuvius India3388.3545.01.353725.01425.056878.35
Sterlite Technologies162.051.851.15192.95142.06457.69
The current day's low price for Ramkrishna Forgings stock is 660.1, while the high price is 687.25.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 217.55 and a 52-week high price of 752.95.

18 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Ramkrishna Forgings share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days658.64
10 Days648.03
20 Days649.90
50 Days649.37
100 Days548.52
300 Days415.88
18 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Ramkrishna Forgings share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2222
Buy2221
Hold1110
Sell0000
Strong Sell1111
18 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Ramkrishna Forgings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.81%
3 Months40.21%
6 Months128.73%
YTD159.22%
1 Year195.6%
