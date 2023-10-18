Ramkrishna Forgings share price Today Live Updates : Ramkrishna Forgings closed today at 675.05, down -0.82% from yesterday's 680.6

On the last day of trading, Ramkrishna Forgings opened at ₹667.15 and closed at ₹656.35, with a high of ₹685 and a low of ₹663. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,865.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹752.8 and ₹216.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,836 shares.
Ramkrishna Forgings stock closed at ₹675.05 today, a decrease of 0.82% from the previous day's closing price of ₹680.6. The net change in the stock price was -5.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Finolex Cables
|928.0
|-21.45
|-2.26
|1219.1
|446.0
|14192.77
|TTK Prestige
|805.05
|2.65
|0.33
|1001.0
|652.1
|11239.63
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|675.05
|-5.55
|-0.82
|752.8
|216.3
|10793.34
|Vesuvius India
|3388.35
|45.0
|1.35
|3725.0
|1425.05
|6878.35
|Sterlite Technologies
|162.05
|1.85
|1.15
|192.95
|142.0
|6457.69
The current day's low price for Ramkrishna Forgings stock is ₹660.1, while the high price is ₹687.25.
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 217.55 and a 52-week high price of 752.95.
The current day's low price of Ramkrishna Forgings stock is ₹663, while the high price is ₹685.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|658.64
|10 Days
|648.03
|20 Days
|649.90
|50 Days
|649.37
|100 Days
|548.52
|300 Days
|415.88
Ramkrishna Forgings stock had a low price of ₹663 and a high price of ₹685 on the current day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.81%
|3 Months
|40.21%
|6 Months
|128.73%
|YTD
|159.22%
|1 Year
|195.6%
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!