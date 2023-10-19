Ramkrishna Forgings share price Today Live Updates : Ramkrishna Forgings Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Ramkrishna Forgings opened at ₹687.25 and closed at ₹680.6. The stock reached a high of ₹687.25 and a low of ₹660.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,780.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹752.8 and the 52-week low is ₹216.3. On the BSE, 12,688 shares of Ramkrishna Forgings were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.