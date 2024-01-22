Ramkrishna Forgings share price Today Live Updates : Ramkrishna Forgings Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Ramkrishna Forgings Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Ramkrishna Forgings, the stock opened at ₹780 and closed at ₹769.55. The stock reached a high of ₹780 and a low of ₹760.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,820.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹814.95, while the 52-week low is ₹244.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,114 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Ramkrishna Forgings stock shows that the price is ₹765.15. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.4 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CIE Automotive India
|491.85
|1.25
|0.25
|578.1
|332.2
|18656.73
|Finolex Cables
|1080.95
|15.6
|1.46
|1219.1
|525.75
|16531.98
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|765.15
|-4.4
|-0.57
|814.95
|244.75
|12233.95
|TTK Prestige
|767.35
|-13.75
|-1.76
|832.0
|652.1
|10713.28
|Vesuvius India
|3497.15
|-19.1
|-0.54
|3955.0
|1500.0
|7099.21
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.51%
|3 Months
|8.27%
|6 Months
|52.33%
|YTD
|5.94%
|1 Year
|176.25%
On the last day of trading for Ramkrishna Forgings on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,114. The closing price for the stock was ₹769.55.
