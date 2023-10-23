Ramkrishna Forgings share price Today Live Updates : Ramkrishna Forgings Plunges in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Ramkrishna Forgings had an open price of ₹652 and a close price of ₹649.35. The stock reached a high of ₹661.55 and a low of ₹642.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹10,508.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹752.8 and the 52-week low is ₹216.3. The BSE volume for the day was 34,613 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ramkrishna Forgings share price live: Today's Price range
Ramkrishna Forgings stock had a low price of ₹612.65 and a high price of ₹655.75 on the current day.
Ramkrishna Forgings share price update :Ramkrishna Forgings trading at ₹623.65, down -3.67% from yesterday's ₹647.4
The current data for Ramkrishna Forgings stock shows that the price is ₹623.65. There has been a percent change of -3.67, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -23.75.
Ramkrishna Forgings share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Finolex Cables
|919.0
|-14.35
|-1.54
|1219.1
|446.0
|14055.13
|TTK Prestige
|797.6
|-13.95
|-1.72
|1001.0
|652.1
|11135.61
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|622.2
|-25.2
|-3.89
|752.8
|216.3
|9948.33
|Vesuvius India
|3304.9
|-77.85
|-2.3
|3725.0
|1425.05
|6708.95
|Sterlite Technologies
|160.55
|-4.7
|-2.84
|192.95
|142.0
|6397.92
Ramkrishna Forgings share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high price of Ramkrishna Forgings stock is ₹655.75 and the low price is ₹612.65.
Ramkrishna Forgings share price Live :Ramkrishna Forgings trading at ₹622.45, down -3.85% from yesterday's ₹647.4
Ramkrishna Forgings stock price is currently at ₹622.45. There has been a percent change of -3.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.95, showing a decrease of ₹24.95.
Click here for Ramkrishna Forgings Profit Loss
Ramkrishna Forgings share price update :Ramkrishna Forgings trading at ₹625.1, down -3.44% from yesterday's ₹647.4
The current data for Ramkrishna Forgings stock shows that the price is ₹625.1 with a percent change of -3.44. This indicates a decrease in value compared to the previous trading period. The net change is -22.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock is experiencing a downward trend in value.
Ramkrishna Forgings Live Updates
RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS
RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS
Ramkrishna Forgings share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.62%
|3 Months
|30.88%
|6 Months
|103.58%
|YTD
|146.41%
|1 Year
|183.5%
Ramkrishna Forgings share price Today :Ramkrishna Forgings trading at ₹641.05, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹647.4
The current data for Ramkrishna Forgings stock shows that the price is ₹641.05 and there has been a percent change of -0.98. The net change is -6.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.98% and there has been a decrease of ₹6.35.
Ramkrishna Forgings share price Live :Ramkrishna Forgings closed at ₹649.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Ramkrishna Forgings on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,613. The closing price for the day was ₹649.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!