Ramkrishna Forgings share price Today Live Updates : Ramkrishna Forgings Plunges in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Ramkrishna Forgings had an open price of ₹652 and a close price of ₹649.35. The stock reached a high of ₹661.55 and a low of ₹642.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹10,508.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹752.8 and the 52-week low is ₹216.3. The BSE volume for the day was 34,613 shares.

Ramkrishna Forgings share price update :Ramkrishna Forgings trading at ₹623.65, down -3.67% from yesterday's ₹647.4 The current data for Ramkrishna Forgings stock shows that the price is ₹623.65. There has been a percent change of -3.67, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -23.75.

Ramkrishna Forgings share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Finolex Cables 919.0 -14.35 -1.54 1219.1 446.0 14055.13 TTK Prestige 797.6 -13.95 -1.72 1001.0 652.1 11135.61 Ramkrishna Forgings 622.2 -25.2 -3.89 752.8 216.3 9948.33 Vesuvius India 3304.9 -77.85 -2.3 3725.0 1425.05 6708.95 Sterlite Technologies 160.55 -4.7 -2.84 192.95 142.0 6397.92

Ramkrishna Forgings share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.62% 3 Months 30.88% 6 Months 103.58% YTD 146.41% 1 Year 183.5%

Ramkrishna Forgings share price Live :Ramkrishna Forgings closed at ₹649.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Ramkrishna Forgings on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,613. The closing price for the day was ₹649.35.