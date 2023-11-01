Hello User
Rapicut Carbides share price Today Live Updates : Rapicut Carbides Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Rapicut Carbides stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 3.1 %. The stock closed at 80.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rapicut Carbides stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price of Rapicut Carbides was 80.1 and the close price was 79.29. The stock reached a high of 83.24 and a low of 78.05. The market capitalization of the company is 42.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 84.9 and the 52-week low is 39.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 6698 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Rapicut Carbides share price Today :Rapicut Carbides trading at ₹82.5, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹80.02

The current data shows that the stock price of Rapicut Carbides is 82.5. There has been a 3.1 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.48.

01 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Rapicut Carbides share price Live :Rapicut Carbides closed at ₹79.29 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rapicut Carbides on the BSE, there were 6,698 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 79.29.

