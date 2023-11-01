Rapicut Carbides share price Today Live Updates : Rapicut Carbides Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Rapicut Carbides was ₹80.1 and the close price was ₹79.29. The stock reached a high of ₹83.24 and a low of ₹78.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹42.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹84.9 and the 52-week low is ₹39.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 6698 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.