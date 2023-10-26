Rapicut Carbides share price Today Live Updates : Rapicut Carbides closed today at ₹75.98, up 0% from yesterday's ₹75.98

Rapicut Carbides had an open price of ₹75 and a close price of ₹75.98 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹79.75 and a low of ₹74.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹84.9 and the 52-week low is ₹39.2. The stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Rapicut Carbides share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Cubex Tubings 49.0 -0.51 -1.03 61.04 24.6 70.16 VBC Ferro Alloys 39.8 1.69 4.43 71.25 34.26 65.26 Rapicut Carbides 75.98 0.0 0.0 84.9 39.2 40.81 Amco India 54.0 -1.5 -2.7 84.4 48.65 22.19 Nirav Commercials 454.85 0.0 0.0 538.0 383.0 17.83

Rapicut Carbides share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Cubex Tubings 49.0 -0.51 -1.03 61.04 24.6 70.16 VBC Ferro Alloys 36.21 -1.9 -4.99 71.25 34.26 59.37 Rapicut Carbides 78.0 2.02 2.66 84.9 39.2 41.9 Amco India 52.99 -2.51 -4.52 84.4 48.65 21.78 Nirav Commercials 454.85 0.0 0.0 538.0 383.0 17.83

Rapicut Carbides share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 74.42 10 Days 71.25 20 Days 68.26 50 Days 67.27 100 Days 62.38 300 Days 56.53

Rapicut Carbides share price Live :Rapicut Carbides trading at ₹78, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹75.98 The current stock price of Rapicut Carbides is ₹78, representing a 2.66% increase. The net change in price is 2.02. Click here for Rapicut Carbides Profit Loss

Rapicut Carbides share price Live :Rapicut Carbides closed at ₹75.98 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Rapicut Carbides had a volume of 4781 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was ₹75.98.