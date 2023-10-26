Rapicut Carbides share price Today Live Updates : Rapicut Carbides closed today at ₹75.98, up 0% from yesterday's ₹75.98

Rapicut Carbides had an open price of ₹75 and a close price of ₹75.98 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹79.75 and a low of ₹74.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹84.9 and the 52-week low is ₹39.2. The stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rapicut Carbides share price update :Rapicut Carbides closed today at ₹75.98, up 0% from yesterday's ₹75.98
Based on the current data, the closing price of Rapicut Carbides stock today was ₹75.98. There was no change in percentage or net change compared to the previous day's closing price, which was also ₹75.98.
Rapicut Carbides share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Cubex Tubings
|49.0
|-0.51
|-1.03
|61.04
|24.6
|70.16
|VBC Ferro Alloys
|39.8
|1.69
|4.43
|71.25
|34.26
|65.26
|Rapicut Carbides
|75.98
|0.0
|0.0
|84.9
|39.2
|40.81
|Amco India
|54.0
|-1.5
|-2.7
|84.4
|48.65
|22.19
|Nirav Commercials
|454.85
|0.0
|0.0
|538.0
|383.0
|17.83
Rapicut Carbides share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Rapicut Carbides reached a low of ₹73.8 and a high of ₹79.75 during the current day.
Rapicut Carbides Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The stock of Rapicut Carbides Ltd has a 52-week low price of 39.20 and a 52-week high price of 84.90.
Rapicut Carbides share price update :Rapicut Carbides trading at ₹76, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹75.98
The current data of Rapicut Carbides stock shows that the stock price is ₹76 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.03% and the net change is 0.02 rupees.
Rapicut Carbides share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Cubex Tubings
|49.0
|-0.51
|-1.03
|61.04
|24.6
|70.16
|VBC Ferro Alloys
|36.21
|-1.9
|-4.99
|71.25
|34.26
|59.37
|Rapicut Carbides
|78.0
|2.02
|2.66
|84.9
|39.2
|41.9
|Amco India
|52.99
|-2.51
|-4.52
|84.4
|48.65
|21.78
|Nirav Commercials
|454.85
|0.0
|0.0
|538.0
|383.0
|17.83
Rapicut Carbides share price Today :Rapicut Carbides trading at ₹78, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹75.98
The current data for Rapicut Carbides stock shows that the price is ₹78, which represents a 2.66% increase. The net change is 2.02, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Rapicut Carbides share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Rapicut Carbides stock is ₹74.5 and the high price is ₹79.75.
Rapicut Carbides share price update :Rapicut Carbides trading at ₹78, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹75.98
The stock price of Rapicut Carbides is currently ₹78. It has experienced a percent change of 2.66, which represents a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 2.02, indicating a moderate increase in value.
Rapicut Carbides share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|74.42
|10 Days
|71.25
|20 Days
|68.26
|50 Days
|67.27
|100 Days
|62.38
|300 Days
|56.53
Rapicut Carbides share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Rapicut Carbides reached a low of ₹74.5 and a high of ₹79.75 on the current day.
Rapicut Carbides share price Live :Rapicut Carbides trading at ₹78, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹75.98
The current stock price of Rapicut Carbides is ₹78, representing a 2.66% increase. The net change in price is 2.02.
Click here for Rapicut Carbides Profit Loss
Rapicut Carbides Live Updates
RAPICUT CARBIDES
RAPICUT CARBIDES
Rapicut Carbides share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Cubex Tubings
|48.0
|-1.51
|-3.05
|61.04
|24.6
|68.73
|VBC Ferro Alloys
|36.21
|-1.9
|-4.99
|71.25
|34.26
|59.37
|Rapicut Carbides
|78.0
|2.02
|2.66
|84.9
|39.2
|41.9
|Amco India
|52.99
|-2.51
|-4.52
|84.4
|48.65
|21.78
|Nirav Commercials
|454.85
|0.0
|0.0
|538.0
|383.0
|17.83
Rapicut Carbides share price NSE Live :Rapicut Carbides trading at ₹78, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹75.98
The current stock price of Rapicut Carbides is ₹78. There has been a 2.66% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹2.02.
Rapicut Carbides share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Rapicut Carbides stock is ₹74.5, while the high price is ₹79.75.
Rapicut Carbides share price Live :Rapicut Carbides closed at ₹75.98 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Rapicut Carbides had a volume of 4781 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was ₹75.98.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!