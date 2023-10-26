comScore
Rapicut Carbides share price Today Live Updates : Rapicut Carbides closed today at ₹75.98, up 0% from yesterday's ₹75.98

7 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Rapicut Carbides stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 75.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.98 per share. Investors should monitor Rapicut Carbides stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rapicut CarbidesPremium
Rapicut Carbides

Rapicut Carbides had an open price of 75 and a close price of 75.98 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 79.75 and a low of 74.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 41.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 84.9 and the 52-week low is 39.2. The stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:34:38 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 06:22:40 PM IST

Rapicut Carbides share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cubex Tubings49.0-0.51-1.0361.0424.670.16
VBC Ferro Alloys39.81.694.4371.2534.2665.26
Rapicut Carbides75.980.00.084.939.240.81
Amco India54.0-1.5-2.784.448.6522.19
Nirav Commercials454.850.00.0538.0383.017.83
26 Oct 2023, 05:38:34 PM IST

Rapicut Carbides share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rapicut Carbides reached a low of 73.8 and a high of 79.75 during the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:16:37 PM IST

Rapicut Carbides Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The stock of Rapicut Carbides Ltd has a 52-week low price of 39.20 and a 52-week high price of 84.90.

26 Oct 2023, 03:12:42 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:31:41 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:21:51 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:14:24 PM IST

Rapicut Carbides share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Rapicut Carbides stock is 74.5 and the high price is 79.75.

26 Oct 2023, 01:43:34 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 01:33:32 PM IST

Rapicut Carbides share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days74.42
10 Days71.25
20 Days68.26
50 Days67.27
100 Days62.38
300 Days56.53
26 Oct 2023, 01:15:54 PM IST

Rapicut Carbides share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Rapicut Carbides reached a low of 74.5 and a high of 79.75 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:04:50 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:51:40 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:34:23 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:27:39 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:23:22 PM IST

Rapicut Carbides share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Rapicut Carbides stock is 74.5, while the high price is 79.75.

26 Oct 2023, 11:40:07 AM IST

Rapicut Carbides share price Live :Rapicut Carbides closed at ₹75.98 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rapicut Carbides had a volume of 4781 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 75.98.

