Rapicut Carbides share price Today Live Updates : Rapicut Carbides closed today at 75.98, up 0% from yesterday's 75.98

Rapicut Carbides had an open price of ₹75 and a close price of ₹75.98 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹79.75 and a low of ₹74.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹84.9 and the 52-week low is ₹39.2. The stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.