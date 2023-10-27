Hello User
Rapicut Carbides share price Today Live Updates : Rapicut Carbides closed today at 76.4, up 2.98% from yesterday's 74.19

27 Oct 2023
Rapicut Carbides stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.98 %. The stock closed at 74.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.4 per share. Investors should monitor Rapicut Carbides stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Rapicut Carbides had an open price of 75 and a close price of 75.98. The stock had a high of 79.75 and a low of 73.8. The market capitalization of the company is 40.81 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 84.9 and the 52-week low is 39.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,733 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, the closing price of Rapicut Carbides stock was 76.4, which is a 2.98% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of 74.19. The net change in the stock price was 2.21.

27 Oct 2023, 06:28 PM IST Rapicut Carbides share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cubex Tubings49.440.571.1761.0424.670.79
VBC Ferro Alloys39.0-0.8-2.0171.2534.2663.95
Rapicut Carbides76.42.212.9884.939.241.04
Amco India53.15-0.43-0.884.448.6521.84
Nirav Commercials434.0-20.85-4.58538.0383.017.01
27 Oct 2023, 05:37 PM IST Rapicut Carbides share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rapicut Carbides reached a low of 74 and a high of 76.87 today.

The stock price of Rapicut Carbides currently stands at 75. It has experienced a 1.09% increase in value, with a net change of 0.81.

27 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Rapicut Carbides share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Rapicut Carbides stock is as follows: Today's low price: 74 Today's high price: 76.8

The current data of Rapicut Carbides stock shows that the stock price is 76. There has been a percent change of 2.44, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.81, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.81 in value.

27 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Rapicut Carbides share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days75.29
10 Days71.85
20 Days68.86
50 Days67.53
100 Days62.64
300 Days56.65
27 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Rapicut Carbides share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rapicut Carbides had a low price of 74 and a high price of 76 for the current day.

The current data of Rapicut Carbides stock shows that the price is 76. There has been a 2.44 percent change, with a net change of 1.81.

The current stock price of Rapicut Carbides is 76. The stock has experienced a 2.44% increase, with a net change of 1.81.

27 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST Rapicut Carbides share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Rapicut Carbides stock today was 74, while the high price reached 76.

The current stock price of Rapicut Carbides is 74. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a decline in the stock price. The net change is -0.19, meaning the stock has decreased by 0.19 units.

27 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Rapicut Carbides share price live: Today's Price range

Rapicut Carbides stock's current day's high and low data shows that the today's low price is 74 and today's high price is also 74.

The current data of Rapicut Carbides stock shows that the price of the stock is 74. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.19, suggesting a slight decrease in the stock's value.

27 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Rapicut Carbides share price live: Today's Price range

Rapicut Carbides stock reached a low price of 73.8 and a high price of 79.75 on the current day.

Based on the current data, the stock price of Rapicut Carbides is 75.98. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.

27 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Rapicut Carbides share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.4%
3 Months15.24%
6 Months48.35%
YTD38.67%
1 Year30.73%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Rapicut Carbides is 75.98. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.

27 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Rapicut Carbides share price Live :Rapicut Carbides closed at ₹75.98 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Rapicut Carbides was 6733 shares. The closing price for the stock was 75.98.

