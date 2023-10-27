Rapicut Carbides share price Today Live Updates : Rapicut Carbides closed today at 76.4, up 2.98% from yesterday's 74.19

On the last day, Rapicut Carbides had an open price of ₹75 and a close price of ₹75.98. The stock had a high of ₹79.75 and a low of ₹73.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹40.81 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹84.9 and the 52-week low is ₹39.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,733 shares.
Today, the closing price of Rapicut Carbides stock was ₹76.4, which is a 2.98% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹74.19. The net change in the stock price was 2.21.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Cubex Tubings
|49.44
|0.57
|1.17
|61.04
|24.6
|70.79
|VBC Ferro Alloys
|39.0
|-0.8
|-2.01
|71.25
|34.26
|63.95
|Rapicut Carbides
|76.4
|2.21
|2.98
|84.9
|39.2
|41.04
|Amco India
|53.15
|-0.43
|-0.8
|84.4
|48.65
|21.84
|Nirav Commercials
|434.0
|-20.85
|-4.58
|538.0
|383.0
|17.01
The stock of Rapicut Carbides reached a low of ₹74 and a high of ₹76.87 today.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|75.29
|10 Days
|71.85
|20 Days
|68.86
|50 Days
|67.53
|100 Days
|62.64
|300 Days
|56.65
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.4%
|3 Months
|15.24%
|6 Months
|48.35%
|YTD
|38.67%
|1 Year
|30.73%
