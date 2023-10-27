Rapicut Carbides share price Today Live Updates : Rapicut Carbides closed today at 76.4, up 2.98% from yesterday's 74.19

On the last day, Rapicut Carbides had an open price of ₹75 and a close price of ₹75.98. The stock had a high of ₹79.75 and a low of ₹73.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹40.81 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹84.9 and the 52-week low is ₹39.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,733 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.