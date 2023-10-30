Rapicut Carbides share price Today Live Updates : Rapicut Carbides Sees Positive Trading Day

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Rapicut Carbides share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.8%
|3 Months
|18.06%
|6 Months
|43.47%
|YTD
|41.16%
|1 Year
|25.87%
30 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Rapicut Carbides share price Today :Rapicut Carbides trading at ₹76.4, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹74.19
The current data shows that the stock price of Rapicut Carbides is ₹76.4, with a percent change of 2.98. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.98% in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.21, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹2.21 in value.
30 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Rapicut Carbides share price Live :Rapicut Carbides closed at ₹74.19 on last trading day
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Rapicut Carbides on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1237. The closing price for the shares was ₹74.19.