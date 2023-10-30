Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rapicut Carbides share price Today Live Updates : Rapicut Carbides Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rapicut Carbides stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 2.98 %. The stock closed at 74.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.4 per share. Investors should monitor Rapicut Carbides stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rapicut Carbides

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Rapicut Carbides share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.8%
3 Months18.06%
6 Months43.47%
YTD41.16%
1 Year25.87%
30 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Rapicut Carbides share price Today :Rapicut Carbides trading at ₹76.4, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹74.19

The current data shows that the stock price of Rapicut Carbides is 76.4, with a percent change of 2.98. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.98% in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.21, meaning that the stock has increased by 2.21 in value.

30 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Rapicut Carbides share price Live :Rapicut Carbides closed at ₹74.19 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Rapicut Carbides on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1237. The closing price for the shares was 74.19.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.