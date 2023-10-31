Hello User
Rapicut Carbides share price Today Live Updates : Rapicut Carbides Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Rapicut Carbides stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 75.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.29 per share. Investors should monitor Rapicut Carbides stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rapicut Carbides

On the last day, Rapicut Carbides opened at 77 and closed at 75.52. The stock had a high of 79.29 and a low of 77. The company has a market capitalization of 42.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 84.9 and the 52-week low is 39.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 8324 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Rapicut Carbides share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.65%
3 Months20.25%
6 Months50.63%
YTD48.21%
1 Year49.75%
31 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Rapicut Carbides share price Today :Rapicut Carbides trading at ₹79.29, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹75.52

The Rapicut Carbides stock currently has a price of 79.29. It has experienced a percent change of 4.99, indicating an increase in value. The net change for the stock is 3.77, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Rapicut Carbides share price Live :Rapicut Carbides closed at ₹75.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rapicut Carbides on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 8,324. The closing price for the stock was 75.52.

