Rapicut Carbides share price Today Live Updates : Rapicut Carbides Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Rapicut Carbides opened at ₹77 and closed at ₹75.52. The stock had a high of ₹79.29 and a low of ₹77. The company has a market capitalization of ₹42.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹84.9 and the 52-week low is ₹39.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 8324 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.65%
|3 Months
|20.25%
|6 Months
|50.63%
|YTD
|48.21%
|1 Year
|49.75%
The Rapicut Carbides stock currently has a price of ₹79.29. It has experienced a percent change of 4.99, indicating an increase in value. The net change for the stock is 3.77, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Rapicut Carbides on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 8,324. The closing price for the stock was ₹75.52.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!