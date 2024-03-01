RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today Live Updates : RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Drops in Trading Today

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : RASHI PERIPHERALS opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹344.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹362.25 and a low of ₹340.1. The market capitalization of RASHI PERIPHERALS is ₹2267.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹388.15 and the 52-week low is ₹317.8. There were 0 shares traded on the BSE for RASHI PERIPHERALS.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.03%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for RASHI PERIPHERALS stock shows a price of ₹342.05 with a percent change of -0.61% and a net change of -2.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, RASHI PERIPHERALS had no trading activity on the BSE with 0 shares volume and closed at ₹344.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!