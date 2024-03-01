Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today Live Updates : RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 344.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 342.05 per share. Investors should monitor RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Price Today

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : RASHI PERIPHERALS opened at 0.0 and closed at 344.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 362.25 and a low of 340.1. The market capitalization of RASHI PERIPHERALS is 2267.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 388.15 and the 52-week low is 317.8. There were 0 shares traded on the BSE for RASHI PERIPHERALS.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.03%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
01 Mar 2024, 09:08 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today :RASHI PERIPHERALS trading at ₹342.05, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹344.15

The current data for RASHI PERIPHERALS stock shows a price of 342.05 with a percent change of -0.61% and a net change of -2.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Live :RASHI PERIPHERALS closed at ₹344.15 on last trading day

On the last day, RASHI PERIPHERALS had no trading activity on the BSE with 0 shares volume and closed at 344.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!