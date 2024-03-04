Hello User
RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 356.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.15 per share. Investors should monitor RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Price Today

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : RASHI PERIPHERALS' stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 356.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 361.1, while the low was 352.6. The market capitalization of the company was 2347.02 crore. The 52-week high was 388.15 and the 52-week low was 317.8. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Live :RASHI PERIPHERALS closed at ₹356.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RASHI PERIPHERALS on the BSE, the volume was 0 shares and the closing price was 356.15.

