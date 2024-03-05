Hello User
RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today Live Updates : RASHI PERIPHERALS Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 346.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 346.85 per share. Investors should monitor RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Price Today

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : On the last day, RASHI PERIPHERALS opened at 0.0 and closed at 346.1 with a high of 360.8 and a low of 344.0. The market cap was 2280.79 crore, with a 52-week high of 388.15 and a 52-week low of 317.8. There were no shares traded on the BSE for RASHI PERIPHERALS.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:09 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today :RASHI PERIPHERALS trading at ₹346.85, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹346.1

RASHI PERIPHERALS stock is currently priced at 346.85 with a slight increase of 0.22%. The net change is 0.75, indicating a small positive movement in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Live :RASHI PERIPHERALS closed at ₹346.1 on last trading day

On the last day, RASHI PERIPHERALS had a BSE volume of 0 shares with a closing price of 346.1.

