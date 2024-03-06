RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today Live Updates : RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Surging in Today's Trading

RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 337.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 337.8 per share. Investors should monitor RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : RASHI PERIPHERALS had a strong trading day with the open price at ₹0.0 and closing at ₹337.2. The stock reached a high of ₹350.0 and a low of ₹333.9. The market capitalization stands at 2222.1367038 crore. The 52-week high is at ₹388.15 and the low at ₹317.8. The BSE volume for the day was 0 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:45:45 AM IST
