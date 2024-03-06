Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today Live Updates : RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Surging in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 337.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 337.8 per share. Investors should monitor RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Price Today

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : RASHI PERIPHERALS had a strong trading day with the open price at 0.0 and closing at 337.2. The stock reached a high of 350.0 and a low of 333.9. The market capitalization stands at 2222.1367038 crore. The 52-week high is at 388.15 and the low at 317.8. The BSE volume for the day was 0 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:45 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price update :RASHI PERIPHERALS trading at ₹337.8, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹337.2

RASHI PERIPHERALS stock is currently trading at 337.8, with a slight increase of 0.18% or 0.6 points.

06 Mar 2024, 09:38 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.35%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today :RASHI PERIPHERALS trading at ₹337.2, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹337.2

The current price of RASHI PERIPHERALS stock is 337.2 with a percent change of 0.0 and a net change of 0.0. This indicates that the stock price has remained stable with no change in value.

06 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Live :RASHI PERIPHERALS closed at ₹337.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RASHI PERIPHERALS on the BSE, there were 0 shares traded with a closing price of 337.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!