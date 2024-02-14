Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today Live Updates : RASHI PERIPHERALS reports strong trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 5.66 %. The stock closed at 311.0 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.6 per share. Investors should monitor RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Price Today

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : RASHI PERIPHERALS opened at 335.0 and closed at 311.0 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 342.5 and a low of 320.05. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are both 0.0. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,094,231 shares on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 11:52 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price NSE Live :RASHI PERIPHERALS trading at ₹328.6, up 5.66% from yesterday's ₹311.0

The current data of RASHI PERIPHERALS stock shows that the stock price is 328.6. There has been a 5.66% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.6.

14 Feb 2024, 11:17 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of RASHI PERIPHERALS ORD had a low price of 320.05 and a high price of 342.5 for the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Live :RASHI PERIPHERALS closed at ₹311.0 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RASHI PERIPHERALS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,094,328. The closing price for the stock was 311.0.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!