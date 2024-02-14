RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today Live Updates : RASHI PERIPHERALS reports strong trading performance

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : RASHI PERIPHERALS opened at ₹335.0 and closed at ₹311.0 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹342.5 and a low of ₹320.05. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are both 0.0. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,094,231 shares on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of RASHI PERIPHERALS stock shows that the stock price is ₹328.6. There has been a 5.66% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.6.
The stock of RASHI PERIPHERALS ORD had a low price of ₹320.05 and a high price of ₹342.5 for the current day.
On the last day of trading for RASHI PERIPHERALS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,094,328. The closing price for the stock was ₹311.0.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!