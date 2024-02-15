Hello User
RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today Live Updates : RASHI PERIPHERALS sees uptick in trading activity

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 320.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 320.65 per share. Investors should monitor RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Price Today

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rashi Peripherals had an open price of 0.0 and a close price of 320.55. The stock had a high of 342.5 and a low of 317.8. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are both at 342.5 and 317.8 respectively. There were no shares traded on the BSE for Rashi Peripherals on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today :RASHI PERIPHERALS trading at ₹320.65, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹320.55

The current stock price of RASHI PERIPHERALS is 320.65 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.1.

15 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Live :RASHI PERIPHERALS closed at ₹320.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RASHI PERIPHERALS on the BSE, there were no shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 320.55.

