RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, RASHI PERIPHERALS opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹348.75. The stock reached a high of ₹353.9 and a low of ₹342.85. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 357.7 and the low was 317.8. There were 0 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST
RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Live :RASHI PERIPHERALS closed at ₹348.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, RASHI PERIPHERALS had no shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹348.75.