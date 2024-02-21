RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : On the last day, RASHI PERIPHERALS opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹345.95. The stock reached a high of ₹348.25 and a low of ₹335.3. The market cap remained at 0.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 357.7 and a 52-week low of 317.8. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.