RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today Live Updates : RASHI PERIPHERALS Sees Positive Trading Today

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : RASHI PERIPHERALS had a strong performance on the last day with the open price at ₹0.0 and closing at ₹348.55. The stock reached a high of ₹353.5 and a low of ₹338.55. The market capitalization remained at ₹0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹357.7 and ₹317.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 0 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of RASHI PERIPHERALS is ₹348.55 with no percent change or net change, indicating a stable value.
On the last day of trading, RASHI PERIPHERALS had a BSE volume of 0 shares and closed at a price of ₹348.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!