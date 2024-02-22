Hello User
RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today Live Updates : RASHI PERIPHERALS Sees Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 348.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 348.55 per share. Investors should monitor RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Price Today

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : RASHI PERIPHERALS had a strong performance on the last day with the open price at 0.0 and closing at 348.55. The stock reached a high of 353.5 and a low of 338.55. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 357.7 and 317.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 0 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today :RASHI PERIPHERALS trading at ₹348.55, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹348.55

The current stock price of RASHI PERIPHERALS is 348.55 with no percent change or net change, indicating a stable value.

22 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Live :RASHI PERIPHERALS closed at ₹348.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, RASHI PERIPHERALS had a BSE volume of 0 shares and closed at a price of 348.55.

