Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 344.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344.05 per share. Investors should monitor RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Price Today

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : RASHI PERIPHERALS had a strong performance on the last day with its open price at 0.0 and closing at 344.05. The stock reached a high of 353.25 and a low of 342.0. The market capitalization stood at 2267.28 crore. The 52-week high was at 357.7 and the low at 317.8. There was no trading volume reported on the BSE for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Live :RASHI PERIPHERALS closed at ₹344.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RASHI PERIPHERALS on the BSE, there were 0 shares traded with a closing price of 344.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!