RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today Live Updates : RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Gains in Today's Trading

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : On the last day, RASHI PERIPHERALS opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹357.65. The stock reached a high of ₹362.75 and a low of ₹343.95. With a market capitalization of approximately 2356.9 crores, the 52-week high was at ₹362.75 and the low at ₹317.8. The BSE volume for the day was 0 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for RASHI PERIPHERALS stock shows that the price is ₹357.65 with a percent change of 0.0% and a net change of 0.0. This indicates that there has been no change in the stock price recently.
On the last day of trading, RASHI PERIPHERALS had a BSE volume of 0 shares and closed at a price of ₹357.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!