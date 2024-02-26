Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today Live Updates : RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 357.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.65 per share. Investors should monitor RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Price Today

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : On the last day, RASHI PERIPHERALS opened at 0.0 and closed at 357.65. The stock reached a high of 362.75 and a low of 343.95. With a market capitalization of approximately 2356.9 crores, the 52-week high was at 362.75 and the low at 317.8. The BSE volume for the day was 0 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today :RASHI PERIPHERALS trading at ₹357.65, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹357.65

The current data for RASHI PERIPHERALS stock shows that the price is 357.65 with a percent change of 0.0% and a net change of 0.0. This indicates that there has been no change in the stock price recently.

26 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Live :RASHI PERIPHERALS closed at ₹357.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, RASHI PERIPHERALS had a BSE volume of 0 shares and closed at a price of 357.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!