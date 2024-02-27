RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today Live Updates : RASHI PERIPHERALS stock shows strong gains today

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : On the last day, Rashi Peripherals opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹384.25. The stock reached a high of ₹388.0 and a low of ₹361.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Rashi Peripherals stood at ₹2532.194627625 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹388.0 and ₹317.8 respectively. No shares were traded on the BSE for Rashi Peripherals on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
