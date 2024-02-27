Hello User
RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today Live Updates : RASHI PERIPHERALS stock shows strong gains today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 384.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.25 per share. Investors should monitor RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Price Today

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : On the last day, Rashi Peripherals opened at 0.0 and closed at 384.25. The stock reached a high of 388.0 and a low of 361.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Rashi Peripherals stood at 2532.194627625 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 388.0 and 317.8 respectively. No shares were traded on the BSE for Rashi Peripherals on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Today :RASHI PERIPHERALS trading at ₹384.25, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹384.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of RASHI PERIPHERALS is 384.25 with a percent change of 0.0 and a net change of 0.0. This indicates that there has been no significant movement in the stock price recently.

27 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Live :RASHI PERIPHERALS closed at ₹384.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RASHI PERIPHERALS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were no shares traded, and the closing price was 384.25.

