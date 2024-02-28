Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price went up today, 28 Feb 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 366.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 366.25 per share. Investors should monitor RASHI PERIPHERALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RASHI PERIPHERALS Stock Price Today

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : RASHI PERIPHERALS had a strong trading day with an open price of 0.0 and a close price of 366.25. The stock reached a high of 388.15 and a low of 363.0. The market capitalization stood at 2413.575230625 crore, with a 52-week high and low of 388.15 and 317.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 0 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST RASHI PERIPHERALS share price Live :RASHI PERIPHERALS closed at ₹366.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, RASHI PERIPHERALS had 0 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange, with the closing price at 366.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!