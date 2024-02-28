RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

RASHI PERIPHERALS Share Price Today : RASHI PERIPHERALS had a strong trading day with an open price of ₹0.0 and a close price of ₹366.25. The stock reached a high of ₹388.15 and a low of ₹363.0. The market capitalization stood at ₹2413.575230625 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹388.15 and ₹317.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 0 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.