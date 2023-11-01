Rattan India share price Today Live Updates : Rattan India sees positive trading results

The stock of Rattan India opened at ₹7.23 and closed at ₹7.22 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹7.31, while the lowest price was ₹6.97. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,855.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8.05 and ₹2.82, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,487,199 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.