Rattan India share price Today Live Updates : Rattan India sees positive trading results

2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Rattan India stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 7.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.25 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The stock of Rattan India opened at 7.23 and closed at 7.22 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 7.31, while the lowest price was 6.97. The market capitalization of the company is 3,855.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 8.05 and 2.82, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,487,199 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Rattan India share price Today :Rattan India trading at ₹7.25, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹7.18

The current stock price of Rattan India is 7.25, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 0.07. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.97% or 0.07 Rs. However, without additional information, it is difficult to provide a comprehensive summary of the stock's performance.

01 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Rattan India share price Live :Rattan India closed at ₹7.22 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rattan India BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,487,199. The closing price for the stock was 7.22.

