Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 7.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.1 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India

On the last day of trading, Rattan India had an open price of 7.25 and a close price of 7.18. The stock reached a high of 7.3 and a low of 7.04. The market capitalization of Rattan India is currently 3812.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8.05, while the 52-week low is 2.82. On the BSE, a total of 10,465,410 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Rattan India share price Live :Rattan India closed at ₹7.18 on last trading day

On the last day of Rattan India's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,465,410. The closing price for the shares was 7.18.

