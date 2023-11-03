Hello User
Rattan India share price Today Live Updates : Rattan India Sees Positive Trading Gains

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 6.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.06 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India

On the last day of trading, Rattan India's stock opened at 7.03 and closed at 7.1. The highest price reached during the day was 7.05, while the lowest was 6.78. The market capitalization of Rattan India is currently 3721.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8.05, while the 52-week low is 2.82. The BSE volume for Rattan India was 13,301,591 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Rattan India share price Today :Rattan India trading at ₹7.06, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹6.93

Currently, the stock price of Rattan India is 7.06. There has been a 1.88% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.13.

03 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Rattan India Power share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Rattan India Power reached a low of 6.96 and a high of 7.09 on the current day.

03 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST Rattan India Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Rattan India share price update :Rattan India trading at ₹7.02, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹6.93

The current data for Rattan India stock shows that the stock price is 7.02, with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 0.09. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.3% and has gained 0.09 rupees.

03 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Rattan India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.71%
3 Months44.4%
6 Months104.41%
YTD75.95%
1 Year69.51%
03 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Rattan India share price Today :Rattan India trading at ₹6.93, down -2.39% from yesterday's ₹7.1

The current data for Rattan India stock shows that the price is 6.93, with a percent change of -2.39 and a net change of -0.17. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.39% and the value has decreased by 0.17 rupees.

03 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Rattan India share price Live :Rattan India closed at ₹7.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rattan India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 13,301,591 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 7.1.

