Rattan India share price Today Live Updates : Rattan India Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Rattan India's stock opened at ₹7.02 and closed at ₹6.93. The highest price reached during the day was ₹7.16, while the lowest was ₹6.92. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3,818.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8.05, and the 52-week low is ₹2.82. A total of 16,486,043 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.