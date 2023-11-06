Hello User
Rattan India share price Today Live Updates : Rattan India Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 2.6 %. The stock closed at 6.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.11 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India

On the last day of trading, Rattan India's stock opened at 7.02 and closed at 6.93. The highest price reached during the day was 7.16, while the lowest was 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of 3,818.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8.05, and the 52-week low is 2.82. A total of 16,486,043 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Rattan India share price Today :Rattan India trading at ₹7.11, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹6.93

The current stock price of Rattan India is 7.11, which represents a 2.6% percent change and a net change of 0.18.

06 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Rattan India share price Live :Rattan India closed at ₹6.93 on last trading day

On the last day, Rattan India recorded a trading volume of 16,486,043 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 6.93.

