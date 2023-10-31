Rattan India share price Today Live Updates : Rattan India Stock Plunges in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Rattan India saw an open price of ₹7.12 and a close price of ₹7.12. The stock had a high of ₹7.33 and a low of ₹6.95. The market capitalization of Rattan India is currently at ₹3877.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8.05, while the 52-week low is ₹2.82. The BSE volume for the day was 9,949,004 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Rattan India stock is ₹7.13, which represents a percent change of -1.25. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.25% from its previous price. The net change is -0.09, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹0.09 from its previous price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.37%
|3 Months
|49.42%
|6 Months
|128.57%
|YTD
|82.28%
|1 Year
|71.43%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Rattan India is ₹7.22. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0. This means that the stock has remained stable at its current price.
On the last day of trading, Rattan India recorded a volume of 9,949,004 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Rattan India shares was ₹7.12.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!