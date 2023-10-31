Rattan India share price Today Live Updates : Rattan India Stock Plunges in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Rattan India saw an open price of ₹7.12 and a close price of ₹7.12. The stock had a high of ₹7.33 and a low of ₹6.95. The market capitalization of Rattan India is currently at ₹3877.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8.05, while the 52-week low is ₹2.82. The BSE volume for the day was 9,949,004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.