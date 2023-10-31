Hello User
Rattan India share price Today Live Updates : Rattan India Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 7.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.13 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India

The last day of trading for Rattan India saw an open price of 7.12 and a close price of 7.12. The stock had a high of 7.33 and a low of 6.95. The market capitalization of Rattan India is currently at 3877.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8.05, while the 52-week low is 2.82. The BSE volume for the day was 9,949,004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Rattan India share price update :Rattan India trading at ₹7.13, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹7.22

The current price of Rattan India stock is 7.13, which represents a percent change of -1.25. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.25% from its previous price. The net change is -0.09, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.09 from its previous price.

31 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Rattan India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.37%
3 Months49.42%
6 Months128.57%
YTD82.28%
1 Year71.43%
31 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Rattan India share price Today :Rattan India trading at ₹7.22, up 0% from yesterday's ₹7.22

Based on the current data, the stock price of Rattan India is 7.22. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0. This means that the stock has remained stable at its current price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Rattan India share price Live :Rattan India closed at ₹7.12 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rattan India recorded a volume of 9,949,004 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Rattan India shares was 7.12.

