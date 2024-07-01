Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹16.93 and closed at ₹16.96 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹17.8 and a low of ₹16.41. The market capitalization stood at ₹9558.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.13 and the 52-week low is ₹4.31. The BSE volume for the day was 10,931,742 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹16.96 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.8 & ₹16.41 yesterday to end at ₹16.96. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.