Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹18.1 and closed at ₹17.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹18.27 and the low was ₹17.36. The market capitalization stands at ₹9424.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹21.13 and ₹4.31 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,851,730 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 0.46% and is currently trading at ₹17.63. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 261.86% to ₹17.63. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.55%
|3 Months
|88.95%
|6 Months
|90.76%
|YTD
|95.0%
|1 Year
|261.86%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.27 & ₹17.36 yesterday to end at ₹17.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.