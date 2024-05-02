Rattan India share price Today Live Updates : Rattan India closed today at ₹9.22, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹9.19

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock closed at ₹9.25 on the last day, with an opening price of ₹9.49. The stock reached a high of ₹9.6 and a low of ₹9 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Rattan India is ₹4935.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.29, and the 52-week low is ₹3.03. The BSE volume for the day was 4,429,798 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Power share price live: Today's Price range
Rattan India Power stock's price ranged from a low of ₹8.74 to a high of ₹9.64 on the current day.
Rattan India share price Today :Rattan India closed today at ₹9.22, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹9.19
Rattan India share price closed the day at ₹9.22 - a 0.33% higher than the previous closing price.
Rattan India Live Updates
Rattan India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|8.96
|10 Days
|8.85
|20 Days
|8.90
|50 Days
|9.33
|100 Days
|9.67
|300 Days
|8.10
Rattan India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Rattan India Power share price live: Today's Price range
Rattan India Power stock reached a low of ₹8.74 and a high of ₹9.64 on the current trading day.
Rattan India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|8.96
|10 Days
|8.85
|20 Days
|8.90
|50 Days
|9.33
|100 Days
|9.67
|300 Days
|8.10
Rattan India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Rattan India share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 1.52% to reach ₹9.33, outperforming its peers. While Adani Green Energy is declining, NTPC, another peer of Rattan India, is experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex saw gains of 0.35% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|367.45
|4.35
|1.2
|374.5
|171.9
|356304.0
|Adani Green Energy
|1782.2
|-15.45
|-0.86
|2016.0
|816.0
|282306.27
Rattan India Live Updates
Rattan India share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Rattan India's stock price increased by 2.72% to reach ₹9.44, outperforming its peers. Adani Green Energy is declining, while NTPC is experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.14% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|366.75
|3.65
|1.01
|374.5
|171.9
|355625.23
|Adani Green Energy
|1776.85
|-20.8
|-1.16
|2016.0
|816.0
|281458.81
Rattan India share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Rattan India has increased by 4.46% and is currently trading at ₹9.60. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have gained 192.06%, reaching ₹9.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.56% to reach 22604.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.55%
|3 Months
|-21.54%
|6 Months
|28.67%
|YTD
|2.22%
|1 Year
|192.06%
Rattan India share price Live :Rattan India closed at ₹9.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹9.6 & ₹9 yesterday to end at ₹9.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!