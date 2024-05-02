Rattan India share price Today Live Updates : Rattan India closed today at 9.22, up 0.33% from yesterday's 9.19

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock closed at ₹9.25 on the last day, with an opening price of ₹9.49. The stock reached a high of ₹9.6 and a low of ₹9 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Rattan India is ₹4935.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.29, and the 52-week low is ₹3.03. The BSE volume for the day was 4,429,798 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Power stock's price ranged from a low of ₹8.74 to a high of ₹9.64 on the current day.
Rattan India share price closed the day at ₹9.22 - a 0.33% higher than the previous closing price.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|8.96
|10 Days
|8.85
|20 Days
|8.90
|50 Days
|9.33
|100 Days
|9.67
|300 Days
|8.10
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Rattan India Power stock reached a low of ₹8.74 and a high of ₹9.64 on the current trading day.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|8.96
|10 Days
|8.85
|20 Days
|8.90
|50 Days
|9.33
|100 Days
|9.67
|300 Days
|8.10
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 1.52% to reach ₹9.33, outperforming its peers. While Adani Green Energy is declining, NTPC, another peer of Rattan India, is experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex saw gains of 0.35% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|367.45
|4.35
|1.2
|374.5
|171.9
|356304.0
|Adani Green Energy
|1782.2
|-15.45
|-0.86
|2016.0
|816.0
|282306.27
Today, Rattan India's stock price increased by 2.72% to reach ₹9.44, outperforming its peers. Adani Green Energy is declining, while NTPC is experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.14% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|366.75
|3.65
|1.01
|374.5
|171.9
|355625.23
|Adani Green Energy
|1776.85
|-20.8
|-1.16
|2016.0
|816.0
|281458.81
The share price of Rattan India has increased by 4.46% and is currently trading at ₹9.60. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have gained 192.06%, reaching ₹9.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.56% to reach 22604.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.55%
|3 Months
|-21.54%
|6 Months
|28.67%
|YTD
|2.22%
|1 Year
|192.06%
The stock traded in the range of ₹9.6 & ₹9 yesterday to end at ₹9.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!