Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹17.72 and closed at ₹17.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹17.72 and the low was ₹17.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹9284.91 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹21.13 and ₹4.31, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6730735 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹17.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.72 & ₹17.25 yesterday to end at ₹17.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.