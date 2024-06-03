Hello User
Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.56 %. The stock closed at 18.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.18 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at 19.15 and closed at 18.52 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 19.4 and the low was 17.6. The market capitalization stands at 10299.86 crore, with a 52-week high of 19.4 and a 52-week low of 3.12. The BSE volume for the day was 58906391 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live:

03 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price has increased by 4.95% to reach 20.13, aligning with the positive performance of its industry peers like Rattanindia Enterprises, Reliance Power, Nava, and PTC India. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 2.72% and 2.51% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Rattanindia Enterprises75.162.243.0794.8537.2410389.14
Reliance Power25.651.114.5234.3512.7610303.53
Rattan India Power20.130.954.9519.43.1210810.02
Nava504.717.43.57543.0235.07323.23
PTC India218.49.054.32254.6594.716464.82
03 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 4.95% and is currently trading at 20.13. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have seen a significant gain of 455.07% to reach 20.13. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to 22,530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week26.82%
3 Months92.87%
6 Months116.38%
YTD112.78%
1 Year455.07%
03 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹18.52 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 19.4 & 17.6 yesterday to end at 18.52. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

