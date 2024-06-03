Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹19.15 and closed at ₹18.52 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹19.4 and the low was ₹17.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹10299.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹19.4 and a 52-week low of ₹3.12. The BSE volume for the day was 58906391 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price has increased by 4.95% to reach ₹20.13, aligning with the positive performance of its industry peers like Rattanindia Enterprises, Reliance Power, Nava, and PTC India. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 2.72% and 2.51% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|75.16
|2.24
|3.07
|94.85
|37.24
|10389.14
|Reliance Power
|25.65
|1.11
|4.52
|34.35
|12.76
|10303.53
|Rattan India Power
|20.13
|0.95
|4.95
|19.4
|3.12
|10810.02
|Nava
|504.7
|17.4
|3.57
|543.0
|235.0
|7323.23
|PTC India
|218.4
|9.05
|4.32
|254.65
|94.71
|6464.82
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 4.95% and is currently trading at ₹20.13. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have seen a significant gain of 455.07% to reach ₹20.13. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to 22,530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|26.82%
|3 Months
|92.87%
|6 Months
|116.38%
|YTD
|112.78%
|1 Year
|455.07%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.4 & ₹17.6 yesterday to end at ₹18.52. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend