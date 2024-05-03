Rattan India share price Today Live Updates : Rattan India closed today at ₹9.31, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹9.22

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹9.6 and closed at ₹9.19 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹9.64, while the low was ₹8.74. The market capitalization stands at ₹4951.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹12.29 and ₹3.03, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27,050,328 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Power share price live: Today's Price range
Rattan India Power stock traded at a low of ₹9.23 and a high of ₹9.62 on the current day.
Rattan India share price Today :Rattan India closed today at ₹9.31, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹9.22
Rattan India share price closed the day at ₹9.31 - a 0.98% higher than the previous closing price.
Rattan India Live Updates
Rattan India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Rattan India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|8.96
|10 Days
|8.85
|20 Days
|8.90
|50 Days
|9.33
|100 Days
|9.67
|300 Days
|8.12
Rattan India share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 3.04% to reach ₹9.5, outperforming its peers. While SG Mart and Gujarat Industries Power Company saw a decline in their stock prices, PTC India and GMR Power & Urban Infra witnessed an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both experienced a decrease of -0.22% and -0.43% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PTC India
|232.75
|2.25
|0.98
|254.65
|91.25
|6889.59
|SG Mart
|465.0
|-2.1
|-0.45
|627.72
|43.94
|5186.61
|Rattan India Power
|9.5
|0.28
|3.04
|12.29
|3.03
|5101.6
|GMR Power & Urban Infra
|70.58
|3.36
|5.0
|71.58
|16.5
|4260.17
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|191.1
|-0.55
|-0.29
|237.2
|89.8
|2890.41
Rattan India Live Updates
Rattan India share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 3.58% to reach ₹9.55, outperforming its peers. While SG Mart's shares are declining, peers like PTC India, GMR Power & Urban Infra, and Gujarat Industries Power Company are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also performing well, with gains of 0.48% and 0.49% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PTC India
|234.3
|3.8
|1.65
|254.65
|91.25
|6935.47
|SG Mart
|465.0
|-2.1
|-0.45
|627.72
|43.94
|5186.61
|Rattan India Power
|9.55
|0.33
|3.58
|12.29
|3.03
|5128.45
|GMR Power & Urban Infra
|70.58
|3.36
|5.0
|71.58
|16.5
|4260.17
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|192.5
|0.85
|0.44
|237.2
|89.8
|2911.59
Rattan India share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Rattan India has increased by 3.04% and is currently trading at ₹9.50. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 190.48% to ₹9.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.39%
|3 Months
|-15.92%
|6 Months
|31.65%
|YTD
|1.67%
|1 Year
|190.48%
Rattan India share price Live :Rattan India closed at ₹9.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹9.64 & ₹8.74 yesterday to end at ₹9.19. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
