LIVE UPDATES

Rattan India share price Today Live Updates : Rattan India closed today at ₹9.31, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹9.22

6 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Livemint

Rattan India stock price went up today, 03 May 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 9.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.31 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Stock Price TodayPremium
Rattan India Stock Price Today

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock opened at 9.6 and closed at 9.19 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 9.64, while the low was 8.74. The market capitalization stands at 4951.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 12.29 and 3.03, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27,050,328 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:32:39 PM IST

Rattan India Power share price live: Today's Price range

Rattan India Power stock traded at a low of 9.23 and a high of 9.62 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 03:52:55 PM IST

Rattan India share price Today :Rattan India closed today at ₹9.31, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹9.22

Rattan India share price closed the day at 9.31 - a 0.98% higher than the previous closing price.

03 May 2024, 03:36:00 PM IST

Rattan India Live Updates

03 May 2024, 02:58:50 PM IST

Rattan India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

03 May 2024, 02:57:15 PM IST

Rattan India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days8.96
10 Days8.85
20 Days8.90
50 Days9.33
100 Days9.67
300 Days8.12
03 May 2024, 01:02:01 PM IST

Rattan India Power share price live: Today's Price range

Rattan India Power stock reached a low of 9.25 and a high of 9.62 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:24:54 PM IST

03 May 2024, 11:17:13 AM IST

Rattan India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 3.04% to reach 9.5, outperforming its peers. While SG Mart and Gujarat Industries Power Company saw a decline in their stock prices, PTC India and GMR Power & Urban Infra witnessed an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both experienced a decrease of -0.22% and -0.43% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
PTC India232.752.250.98254.6591.256889.59
SG Mart465.0-2.1-0.45627.7243.945186.61
Rattan India Power9.50.283.0412.293.035101.6
GMR Power & Urban Infra70.583.365.071.5816.54260.17
Gujarat Industries Power Company191.1-0.55-0.29237.289.82890.41
03 May 2024, 10:12:43 AM IST

Rattan India Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:57:55 AM IST

03 May 2024, 09:21:27 AM IST

Rattan India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Rattan India has increased by 3.04% and is currently trading at 9.50. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 190.48% to 9.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.39%
3 Months-15.92%
6 Months31.65%
YTD1.67%
1 Year190.48%
03 May 2024, 08:02:26 AM IST

Rattan India share price Live :Rattan India closed at ₹9.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 9.64 & 8.74 yesterday to end at 9.19. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

