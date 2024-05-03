Rattan India share price Today Live Updates : Rattan India closed today at 9.31, up 0.98% from yesterday's 9.22

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹9.6 and closed at ₹9.19 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹9.64, while the low was ₹8.74. The market capitalization stands at ₹4951.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹12.29 and ₹3.03, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27,050,328 shares traded.
Rattan India Power stock traded at a low of ₹9.23 and a high of ₹9.62 on the current day.
Rattan India share price closed the day at ₹9.31 - a 0.98% higher than the previous closing price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|8.96
|10 Days
|8.85
|20 Days
|8.90
|50 Days
|9.33
|100 Days
|9.67
|300 Days
|8.12
Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 3.04% to reach ₹9.5, outperforming its peers. While SG Mart and Gujarat Industries Power Company saw a decline in their stock prices, PTC India and GMR Power & Urban Infra witnessed an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both experienced a decrease of -0.22% and -0.43% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PTC India
|232.75
|2.25
|0.98
|254.65
|91.25
|6889.59
|SG Mart
|465.0
|-2.1
|-0.45
|627.72
|43.94
|5186.61
|Rattan India Power
|9.5
|0.28
|3.04
|12.29
|3.03
|5101.6
|GMR Power & Urban Infra
|70.58
|3.36
|5.0
|71.58
|16.5
|4260.17
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|191.1
|-0.55
|-0.29
|237.2
|89.8
|2890.41
The share price of Rattan India has increased by 3.04% and is currently trading at ₹9.50. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 190.48% to ₹9.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.39%
|3 Months
|-15.92%
|6 Months
|31.65%
|YTD
|1.67%
|1 Year
|190.48%
The stock traded in the range of ₹9.64 & ₹8.74 yesterday to end at ₹9.19. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
