Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went down today, 04 Jul 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 17.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.25 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India opened at 17.5 and closed at 17.29. The stock reached a high of 17.57 and a low of 17.02 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 9263.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 21.13 and the 52-week low is 4.31. The BSE trading volume for Rattan India was 4592906 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹17.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 17.57 & 17.02 yesterday to end at 17.29. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

