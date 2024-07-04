Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India opened at ₹17.5 and closed at ₹17.29. The stock reached a high of ₹17.57 and a low of ₹17.02 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹9263.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.13 and the 52-week low is ₹4.31. The BSE trading volume for Rattan India was 4592906 shares.
04 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Rattan India closed at ₹17.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.