Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹20.13 and closed at ₹19.18 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both ₹20.13. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,810.02 crore. The 52-week high was ₹19.4, and the 52-week low was ₹3.12. The BSE volume for the day was 13,091,571 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹19.18 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹20.13 & ₹20.13 yesterday to end at ₹19.18. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend