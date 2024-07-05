Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹17.09 and closed at ₹17.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹17.54 and the low was ₹17.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹9193.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.13 and the low is ₹4.31. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 5662094 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at ₹17.13. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 229.23% to reach ₹17.13. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.82%
|3 Months
|65.36%
|6 Months
|72.06%
|YTD
|90.22%
|1 Year
|229.23%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.54 & ₹17.05 yesterday to end at ₹17.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.