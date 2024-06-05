Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India's stock opened at ₹20.35 and closed at ₹20.13. The stock's high for the day was ₹21.13, while the low was ₹19.13. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,407.27 crore. The 52-week high was ₹20.13, and the 52-week low was ₹3.31. The BSE volume was 50,513,482 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹20.13 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹21.13 & ₹19.13 yesterday to end at ₹20.13. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend