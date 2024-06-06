Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹20.3 and closed at ₹19.91 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹20.35 and the low was ₹19.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹10579.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹21.13 and the low was ₹3.31. The BSE volume for the day was 6099235 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹19.91 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹20.35 & ₹19.5 yesterday to end at ₹19.91. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend