Active Stocks
Mon May 06 2024 13:42:44
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,469.40 -0.85%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.95 0.90%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,627.95 5.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 808.65 -2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 06 May 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 06 May 2024

5 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Livemint

Rattan India stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 9.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.31 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Stock Price TodayPremium
Rattan India Stock Price Today

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock opened at 9.35 and closed at 9.22 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 9.62 and the low was 9.23. The market capitalization stood at 4999.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 12.29 and 3.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29519063 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:03:11 PM IST

Rattan India Power share price live: Today's Price range

Rattan India Power stock's price fluctuated today with the low of 9.5 and the high of 9.77.

06 May 2024, 12:26:38 PM IST

Rattan India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days9.16
10 Days8.94
20 Days8.99
50 Days9.27
100 Days9.68
300 Days8.14
06 May 2024, 12:21:06 PM IST

Rattan India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 11:15:46 AM IST

Rattan India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Rattan India's stock price has increased by 4.94% to reach 9.77, outperforming its peers like PTC India, SG Mart, GMR Power & Urban Infra, and Gujarat Industries Power Company, which are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
PTC India230.25-3.4-1.46254.6591.256815.59
SG Mart458.0-0.6-0.13627.7243.945108.53
Rattan India Power9.770.464.9412.293.035246.59
GMR Power & Urban Infra70.3-0.28-0.471.5816.54243.27
Gujarat Industries Power Company184.95-6.0-3.14237.289.82797.39
06 May 2024, 10:12:44 AM IST

Rattan India Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:57:50 AM IST

Rattan India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Rattan India has increased by 3.65% to reach 9.65. Meanwhile, its counterparts such as PTC India, SG Mart, GMR Power & Urban Infra, and Gujarat Industries Power Company are facing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
PTC India228.0-5.65-2.42254.6591.256748.99
SG Mart451.0-7.6-1.66627.7243.945030.45
Rattan India Power9.650.343.6512.293.035182.15
GMR Power & Urban Infra68.49-2.09-2.9671.5816.54134.02
Gujarat Industries Power Company184.75-6.2-3.25237.289.82794.37
06 May 2024, 09:18:40 AM IST

Rattan India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Rattan India has increased by 4.73% and is currently trading at 9.75. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 179.41% to 9.75, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.57%
3 Months-13.37%
6 Months33.8%
YTD5.56%
1 Year179.41%
06 May 2024, 08:04:13 AM IST

Rattan India share price Live :Rattan India closed at ₹9.22 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 9.62 & 9.23 yesterday to end at 9.22. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue