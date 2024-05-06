Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 06 May 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹9.35 and closed at ₹9.22 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹9.62 and the low was ₹9.23. The market capitalization stood at ₹4999.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹12.29 and ₹3.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29519063 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Power stock's price fluctuated today with the low of ₹9.5 and the high of ₹9.77.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|9.16
|10 Days
|8.94
|20 Days
|8.99
|50 Days
|9.27
|100 Days
|9.68
|300 Days
|8.14
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Today, Rattan India's stock price has increased by 4.94% to reach ₹9.77, outperforming its peers like PTC India, SG Mart, GMR Power & Urban Infra, and Gujarat Industries Power Company, which are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PTC India
|230.25
|-3.4
|-1.46
|254.65
|91.25
|6815.59
|SG Mart
|458.0
|-0.6
|-0.13
|627.72
|43.94
|5108.53
|Rattan India Power
|9.77
|0.46
|4.94
|12.29
|3.03
|5246.59
|GMR Power & Urban Infra
|70.3
|-0.28
|-0.4
|71.58
|16.5
|4243.27
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|184.95
|-6.0
|-3.14
|237.2
|89.8
|2797.39
Today, the share price of Rattan India has increased by 3.65% to reach ₹9.65. Meanwhile, its counterparts such as PTC India, SG Mart, GMR Power & Urban Infra, and Gujarat Industries Power Company are facing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PTC India
|228.0
|-5.65
|-2.42
|254.65
|91.25
|6748.99
|SG Mart
|451.0
|-7.6
|-1.66
|627.72
|43.94
|5030.45
|Rattan India Power
|9.65
|0.34
|3.65
|12.29
|3.03
|5182.15
|GMR Power & Urban Infra
|68.49
|-2.09
|-2.96
|71.58
|16.5
|4134.02
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|184.75
|-6.2
|-3.25
|237.2
|89.8
|2794.37
The share price of Rattan India has increased by 4.73% and is currently trading at ₹9.75. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 179.41% to ₹9.75, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.57%
|3 Months
|-13.37%
|6 Months
|33.8%
|YTD
|5.56%
|1 Year
|179.41%
The stock traded in the range of ₹9.62 & ₹9.23 yesterday to end at ₹9.22. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
