Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India's stock opened at ₹17.13 and closed at ₹17.12. The stock reached a high of ₹17.4 and a low of ₹16.89. The market capitalization stood at ₹9123.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹21.13 and ₹4.31 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7,872,244 shares traded.
08 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹17.12 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.4 & ₹16.89 yesterday to end at ₹17.12. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.